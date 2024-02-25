Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $665.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

