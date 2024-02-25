Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 158 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.