Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 359 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

