Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

