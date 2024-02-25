Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,921 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

