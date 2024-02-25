Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $279.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $280.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

