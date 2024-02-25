Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $277,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.