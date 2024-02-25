Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,152,000 after purchasing an additional 222,249 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 143.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.