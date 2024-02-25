Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 1,109 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $461,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 184,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 125,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

