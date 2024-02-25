Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

