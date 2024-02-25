Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

