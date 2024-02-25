Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 502 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

