Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 599 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBB opened at $138.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.