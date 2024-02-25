Benchmark Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $137.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after buying an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

