Berenberg Bank Boosts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 940

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 863 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.84) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -992.65%.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
