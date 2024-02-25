Berenberg Bank Boosts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 940

SEGRO (LON:SGROFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 863 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.84) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

SEGRO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 864.20 ($10.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 913 ($11.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 791.44.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -992.65%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

