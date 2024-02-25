Berenberg Bank Boosts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 940

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 863 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.84) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 864.20 ($10.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 913 ($11.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 791.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -992.65%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

