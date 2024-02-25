Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.89% of Berry worth $30,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berry by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 2,453.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 385,124 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 29.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

