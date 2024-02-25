Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $84.69 million and $19.46 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 84,511,448 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
