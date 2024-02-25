BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.