BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,889,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,441,000 after purchasing an additional 673,998 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,900,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.