BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,889,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,441,000 after purchasing an additional 673,998 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,900,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

