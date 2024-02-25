Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.01.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

BIRK opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.88.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $458,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $99,615,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,152,000.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

