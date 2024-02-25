BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $34.95 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002163 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001672 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000108 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $32,871,888.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

