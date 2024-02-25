BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BB opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

