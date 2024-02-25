BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $150,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

