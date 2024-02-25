Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,192. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

