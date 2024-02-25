BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance
ZDV opened at C$19.83 on Friday. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.89.
