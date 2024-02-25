BMO Capital Markets Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.69.

SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

