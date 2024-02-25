BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:ZWEN)

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of ZWEN opened at 28.76 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 52-week low of 25.75 and a 52-week high of 30.57.
