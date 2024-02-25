BNB (BNB) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. BNB has a market cap of $58.07 billion and $1.22 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $388.34 or 0.00750998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,543,165 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,543,251.12443. The last known price of BNB is 379.36318348 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2070 active market(s) with $1,065,986,136.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.