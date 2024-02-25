Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Decreased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $67.00. 4,599,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,163. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.