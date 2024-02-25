BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 629.56 ($7.93).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.61) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.93) to GBX 625 ($7.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 466.10 ($5.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 464.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 487.13. The company has a market cap of £79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 564.16 ($7.10).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 3,382.35%.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
