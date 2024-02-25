BRF (BRFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BRF by 505,985.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

