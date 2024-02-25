Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

BFAM opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

