Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$198.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.6 million. Brightcove also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brightcove

Brightcove Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

BCOV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 1,163,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.