Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

