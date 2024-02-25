Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $23.17

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

