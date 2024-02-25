Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $37.42

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Bread Financial stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

