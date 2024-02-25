Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Target Price at C$195.33

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$195.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WN shares. CIBC reduced their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on George Weston to C$205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Price Performance

Insider Activity at George Weston

WN stock opened at C$180.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$183.92. The firm has a market cap of C$24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.74.

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263 in the last three months. 58.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.