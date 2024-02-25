Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $6.51

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SunPower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

