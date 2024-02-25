Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $6.51

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.16.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPWR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunPower Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $16.28.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.