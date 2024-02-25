Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $111.00

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Teradyne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TER opened at $100.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Teradyne Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.
