Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $122.06

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.27.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

