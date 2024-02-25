Brokers Offer Predictions for SunPower Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunPower in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWR. Susquehanna increased their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $557.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 53.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

