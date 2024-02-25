Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
