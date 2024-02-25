Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).

Get Bunzl alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNZL

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,306 ($41.63) on Thursday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,306 ($41.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,202.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,005.22. The company has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,280.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.