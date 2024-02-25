C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 52 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.6 %

MUSA opened at $413.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $414.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

