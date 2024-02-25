C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $35,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 831.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $2.49 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.30%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.