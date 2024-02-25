C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,485 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

