C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $37,000 Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.