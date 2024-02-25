C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $43,440,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.57 and a 52 week high of $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average of $168.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

