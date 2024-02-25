C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $58,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,078,083. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

