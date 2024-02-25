Cadence Bank Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cadence Bank increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 115.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 870,606 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 113.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 869,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 463,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 53,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 144,370 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

