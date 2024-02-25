Cadence Bank Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cadence Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $549.78 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

