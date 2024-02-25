Cadence Bank Has $217,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cadence Bank lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

OHI opened at $31.12 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.